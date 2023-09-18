Tribute paid to 'loving mum and grandma' who died in Carnforth collision

News you can trust since 1837
The family of a woman who died in a collision have paid a loving tribute to their mum and grandma.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 09:27 BST
Pamela Riley, 85, from Warton, died in a collision in Borwick Lane in Carnforth at around 1pm on Thursday September 14.

Pamela’s family said: “She was a loved mum to Suzanne and Gillian, grandma to Fred, Joe, Tom and Sid and beloved wife of Ron Riley, who passed just over a year ago.

“She was a loving and caring spirit who brought warmth and joy to the lives of her many friends.

Pamela Riley, pictured with her dog Dilys.Pamela Riley, pictured with her dog Dilys.
“A strong woman, who we are all privileged to have known for so long. She will be very missed.”

Police are appealing for information, dashcam and witnesses to the collision between a Honda Jazz, which Mrs Riley was driving, and a Skoda Fabia.

The Skoda driver, a woman in her 90s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

If you have any information, contact police on 101 quoting log 0622 of September 14.

