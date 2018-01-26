Tribute night in memory of Morecambe drummer

A Morecambe band will play for the last time in memory of their former band member Dominic Clayton.

Rock band the Bottlenecks will perform together for the final time as part of a tribute night dedicated to Dominic, who passed away in November last year.

The 34-year-old was the drummer of the Bottlenecks for more than 15 years and was heavily involved in community projects.

Now the band want to give something back to Dominic’s family and are hoping many will come down and support the event at Smokey O’Connors pub in Morecambe.

“When it happened we knew immediately we had to do something,” said Martin Fleming, of the Bottlenecks.

“We really felt it was our duty to do something for Dom, to give something back to Dom’s family.

“For something like this to happen it is such a big shock for us, we have had different members in and out of the band but Dom was heaps and bounds above anyone else.”

Dominic toured the world and performed at the Olympic Stadium in South Korea in 2007 and the 2008 FA Cup Final at Wembley.

“Dom was literally the most caring person you will ever meet, he would do anything for anybody,” said Martin.

The tribute night on Sunday February 4 (from 4pm until late) will be an emotional event for all involved.

“We are closing the night with a backing track recording of Dom playing the drums, so in a way we will be performing all together one last time,” said Martin.

“We are all involved with other projects, it’s not like we are going to be jacking in performing full time.

“When we were performing most people would just come down to see Dom’s drum solo, a lot of young lads would get tips off him, it just wouldn’t feel the same if we carried on, he was such an integral part of the band.”

Lancaster band, Sold To The Sky, 24/7, The Rest, High Capacity, Stuart Michaels, Promethium, Everyday Sunday’s, Philip James Turner and The Crow Mandala are among the line-up.

There will also be a raffle on the night. Tickets cost £10 from the venue.