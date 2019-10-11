Tree-mendous gift for Lancaster City Council pest control team

Lee Illingworth of Unbugged receives a prize of 25 trees planted in their business name from Ian Hughes of Oakstone Environmental Consulting.

The prize that “keeps on giving for generations” as Mr Hughes puts it, was won in a draw at the recent North Lancs Expo run by the Lancaster and District Chamber of Commerce.

Unbugged, the City Council’s pest control team, are no strangers to winning having this year won Team of the Year & Local Authority of the Year in the British Pest Management Awards.

The trees will be planted by the Lune Rivers Trust in the Lune Valley to help towards flood prevention, enhance biodiversity, soak up pollution and everything else that trees do for us.