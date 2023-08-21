News you can trust since 1837
Woman dies after being hit by lorry on M6 between Wigan and Standish

A woman sadly died after she was hit by a tanker on the M6 yesterday.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:56 BST

The 54-year-old was killed on the Preston bound carriageway, between junctions 26 (for Orrell and the M58) and 27 (Standish), at around 9.15am (Sunday, August 20).

Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Merseyside Police, the force investigating the fatal collision, said the LGV driver stopped at the scene and is helping with enquires. No one has been arrested.

The 54-year-old was killed on the Preston bound carriageway, between junctions 26 (for Orrell and the M58) and 27 (Standish), at around 9.15am on Sunday (August 20)
The section of motorway was closed for most of the day while emergency services dealt with the tragic incident before reopening at around 9pm.

Any drivers with dash camera footage which may have captured the incident are asked to get in touch with police to assist the investigation.

Chief Inspector Simon Owen said: “We can confirm that sadly a woman has died following a collision on the M6 this morning, and our thoughts and condolences are very much with the family.

“Her next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist Family Liaison Officers.

“An investigation into the collision has been launched and would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to please contact us.

"Any footage, or information, could be vital in establishing what happened.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact SCIU on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected] with reference 23000776794.

