WATCH: Dashcam footage show the moment ‘erratic’ driver swerves in front of oncoming vehicles

Police are appealing for information after dashcam footage captured a car driving dangerously in Morecambe.

The footage, captured at around 7.30pm on October 18 by a female driver, shows a silver Volkswagen Golf swerving in front of oncoming vehicles, driving on the wrong side of the road, and pulling out and stopping in front of an oncoming vehicle.

A still from the footage captured on the dashcam

The incident, which lasts around two minutes, happened in the Euston Road and Lancaster Road areas of Morecambe.

No-one was injured although enquiries are on-going to identify the driver of the Volkswagen.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Lancashire Police take this kind of anti-social driving very seriously and would ask anyone that witnessed the incident or with information to contact police on 101 quoting log 0372 of October 18."