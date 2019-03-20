Two separate tyre changes lead to M6 lane closures between Preston and Lancaster

The M6 has been reduced to two lanes at intervals between Preston and Lancaster this morning.

Slight delays are expected after lane 1 was closed between junctions 32 (Preston) and 33 (Galgate) to allow a tyre fitter to safely change the offside tyre on a lorry.

Highways England expect the lane closure to remain in place until around 9.45am.

Twenty miles north, between junctions 34 (Lancaster) and 35 (Carnforth, Morecambe), another vehicle has been forced to pull up to repair an offside tyre on a van.

A lane closure has been put in place until approximately 9.40am.