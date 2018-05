Two lanes have been closed on the northbound M6 after a lorry caught fire, say Highways England.

The fire started between junctions 36 for Kirkby Lonsdale and 37 for Kendal in the early hours of Wednesday.

Drivers heading north towards the Lakes today could face delays throughout the morning.

The road is expected to reopen by around 11.30am on Wednesday May 9.