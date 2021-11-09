Two lanes closed on M6 after two-vehicle crash near Lancaster

Two lanes were closed on the M6 southbound between junction 34 (Halton Interchange) and 33 (Hampson Green Interchange) at approximately 12.55pm today.

Delays of 25 minutes were reported in the area following the two-vehicle collision.

All lanes reopened at around 2.30pm but congestion remained in the area.

Traffic returned to normal at approximately 3pm.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

Delays of 25 minutes were reported following a collision on the M6 near Lancaster (Credit: Highways England)