Airlines Tui, easyJet and British Airways, have had to cancel flights from airports across the country, with Ryanair, Jet2 and Wizz Air also experiencing problems.

Airport bosses have explained previously that they are undergoing a recruitment drive to help cope with a spike in demand for travel, but that it takes time to get new staff trained and in place.

Here’s what you can do if your flight has been delayed or cancelled and how you can check your flight’s status

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If your flight is delayed, holidaymakers don't receive any compensation if it is less than a two hour delay.

For delays of two hours or more, the airline is obliged to give you free food and drink at the airport. They are also obliged to pay for nearby hotel accommodation, as well as transport there - or back home if you can travel there - and back to the airport again if you are re-routed for the next day.

If your flight is cancelled holidaymakers are covered by UK law if it departs from a UK airport, arrives at a UK airport on a UK or EU airline, or arrives at an EU airport on a UK airline.

The airline must either give you a refund or book you on an alternative flight.

Travel chaos continues for Lancashire holidaymakers

Some airlines are offering refunds, but you are can choose a new flight if you prefer.

You may have the right to be booked onto a rival flight, but this has to be negotiated with the company who you are flying with.

You can claim compensation if your flight is cancelled within 14 days of travel and you can prove it was the airline's fault.

Flight trackers

You can check the status of your easyJet flight on their flight tracker here. Just enter your flight number or the origin country or destination of your flight.

You can check the status of your Tui flight on their flight tracker here.

You can check the status of your British Airways flight on their flight tracker here.

You can check the status of your Jet2 flight on their flight tracker here.

You can check the status of your Ryanair flight on their flight tracker here.