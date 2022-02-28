Two people pronounced dead at scene of van and car crash on M6 near Penrith

The collision - which involved a van and a car - occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions 39 (Shap) and 40 (Penrith) at around 11.20am on Monday (February 28).

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, police have confirmed.

A third person who was in the car, a man in his 40s, suffered a "number of injuries" and was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle.

Officers said the two occupants of the van were also taken to Cumberland Infirmary but they "did not suffer significant injuries".

The northbound carriageway was closed following the collision while an investigation into the incident took place.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area while this closure is in place," a spokesman for Cumbria Police said.

National Highways said the carriageway was likely to remain closed beyond Monday evening's peak travel period.

This was to allow crews to carry out any necessary repairs after inspecting the carriageway for damage.

The southbound carriageway was also closed briefly due to smoke from a vehicle which caught fire following the collision.

Northbound drivers stuck between junction 39 and the scene of the crash were being turned around and diverted off the motorway.

Staff at the North West Regional Operations Centre (NWROC) near Warrington and National Traffic Operations Centre (NTOC) at Birmingham also set electronic signs across the motorway network to warn drivers of the northbound carriageway closure.

Diversion

Follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol.

- Exit J39, turn left onto B6261 westbound

- Turn right at junction of B6261/A6 and travel north on the A6

- Continue north on A6 through Shap, Hackthorpe, Clifton and Eamont Bridge

- At Kemplay Bank roundabout, take first exit onto A66 westbound

- At J40, take third exit onto M6 northbound.

Anyone who witnessed the collision can contact the police by clicking HERE or calling 101.

