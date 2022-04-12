Two car crash on busy Morecambe road just before rush hour causes traffic chaos
A two car crash blocked a busy Morecambe road just before rush hour.
By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 3:43 pm
Police said the crash happened near the hump back bridge on Oxcliffe Road at 4.15pm on Monday.
Police closed Oxcliffe Road and traffic was diverted through White Lund and onto Westgate, as well as the Heysham bypass, causing a back up of traffic.
Police said it was more the clean up of oil and fuel that caused the issue.
The vehicles were later recovered and only minor injuries were sustained.