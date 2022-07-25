Jyothis Manalayil, 28, from Bolton, died following a crash in Garstang Road (A586) in Larbreck, Fylde on Friday, June 10.

He had been travelling from Lancaster Royal Infirmary after a night shift and was heading to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he was due to teach medical students that morning.

But his Kia Ceed car was involved in a collision with a Range Rover and Jyothis suffered fatal injuries.

Today (Monday, July 25), his heartbroken hospital colleagues paid tribute to his ‘selflessness’, ‘kindness’ and devotion to his patients.

"Jyothis Manalayil (Jyo) was a promising young junior doctor who tragically lost his life in a car accident in Garstang Road, Larbreck on Friday 10th June 2022.

“He was travelling from Lancaster Royal Infirmary Hospital after his night shift to Royal Victoria Hospital in Blackpool to do a teaching section to medical students.

“Jyothis was a loving son to his mom and dad and an angel guardian to his younger brother.

“He was an unusually kind and an exceptionally bright person that dedicated his life to caring for others.

"He continued to show immense potential as a doctor when he graduated in 2017 and he excelled in his academic and clinical career.

“He was an ideal colleague to work with during our busy hospital shifts. He was incredibly hard-working and made sure his team was well looked after during stressful times.

"Jyo worked for nearly two years on the ICU at Salford Royal (and during the first wave of the Covid pandemic) and was a well-loved, caring, supportive member of staff; he became a valued member of the ICU family here at Salford.

"He always went the extra mile for his patients whether it was organising their dental appointments or just making them a cup of tea and sharing his terrible jokes.

“Jyo was ambitious about his career and continued to excel in his work.

"He was particularly passionate about teaching; including directing on advanced life support courses, delivering teaching on delirium and supporting medical students.

"He cared about his colleagues deeply and went out of his way to make you feel loved, valued and supported.

"He always had time to listen to his colleagues concerns and worries and was always ready to help those who were struggling.

“His kind words and actions always provided comfort to those in pain. He was also loved by his patients who loved his calm and caring presence.

"He was entirely devoted to treating his patients with respect and dignity without prejudice or discrimination.

"He always took the time to understand his patient’s needs and values and was a powerful advocate for them.

"His selfless love and loyalty to his patients and colleagues helped many through the most difficult of times.

“Jyo, you will truly be missed by the many who were blessed to know you. Your presence brought a smile to those around you and your selflessness and kindness made those who were lucky to come into contact with you love you and adore you.