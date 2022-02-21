TransPennine Express urges customers not to travel this morning

The train operator is warning passenger that services are subject to speed restrictions, delays and cancellations due to the extreme weather caused by Storm Franklin.

Customers planning an essential journey or travelling on any other TPE route are advised to check up to the last minute, as services may be subject to short notice changes and potential delays and cancellations.

Passengers are also being warned to allow extra time for journeys as the services may be busier than usual.

Any tickets for travel on Monday February 21 will be accepted on Tuesday 22 February.

Paul Watson, Operations Director for TransPennine Express said: “Due to the impact of Storm Franklin, train services are disrupted along the West Coast Mainline.

“The safety of our customers and staff is our priority and we are warning customers not to travel between Preston and Edinburgh/Glasgow until after 10am tomorrow.