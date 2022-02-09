Train services between Preston and Lancaster face delays after flooding on railway

Network Rail has warned rail passengers that services might be delayed between the two cities after flooding caused faults with its signalling equipment.

"We’re sorry to anyone delayed and we are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," said Network Rail.

As of 8.30am, no journeys appear to be affected and all services are on time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the railway company has advised passengers to check the status of their journeys ahead of travel.

You can find up-to-date train times for journeys between Preston and Lancaster here.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.