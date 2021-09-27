Three M6 lanes closed after rush hour crash in Preston

UPDATE - 9.30 - All lanes have reopened on the M6 southbound.

Three lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway after a crash between junctions 31 (A59 Preston New Road, Samlesbury) and 31A (B6242 Bluebell Way, Longridge).

Lanes 2, 3 and 4 (Of four) were closed to help with recovery and barrier repairs after the crash at around 8.10am.

Lancashire Police said the crash was caused by the poor weather conditions and are urging motorists to "slow down and drive to the conditions".

The force described the crash as 'damage only' and said no injuries were sustained.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.

Pictures show a white car with serious damage to its front after crashing into the central reservation where it caused extensive barrier damage.

Earlier, one lane was also closed on the northbound carriageway whilst crash debris was removed from the road, but this has now reopened.