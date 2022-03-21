Three-day road closure causes Morecambe roads chaos

Oxcliffe Road is closed until March 23 due to work being carried out by United Utilities.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:51 pm

A diversion is in place on the Bay Gateway but traffic is building up on Westgate and on White Lund Industrial Estate, with people looking for a shortcut to avoid Oxcliffe Road.

Lancashire County Council highways department said: “The work taking place is a water connection being carried out by United Utilities, with the road being closed from today (March 21) until Wednesday (March 23).”

Oxcliffe Road is closed for three days for United Utilities works. Picture by FRANK REID
