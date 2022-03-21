Three-day road closure causes Morecambe roads chaos
Oxcliffe Road is closed until March 23 due to work being carried out by United Utilities.
By Michelle Blade
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:51 pm
A diversion is in place on the Bay Gateway but traffic is building up on Westgate and on White Lund Industrial Estate, with people looking for a shortcut to avoid Oxcliffe Road.
Lancashire County Council highways department said: “The work taking place is a water connection being carried out by United Utilities, with the road being closed from today (March 21) until Wednesday (March 23).”