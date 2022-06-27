The data shows the number of flights that leave on time, how many were delayed and how many were cancelled, and gives a percentage.

A flight is classed as delayed if it arrives or departs 15 minutes late, and cancelled if it is called off within 24 hours of its scheduled departure.

In the interest of fairness, we've left out any airlines which flew less than 1000 flights over the first four months of the year.

A flight taking to the skies at Manchester Airport

Aer Lingus was top of the charts with almost 80 per cent of its 1,547 flights taking off on time, closely followed by LoganAir with slightly less flights.

Jet2 again had a good score, with 77 per cent of their 2,734 flights taking off on schedule. Lufthansa, which had just over 1,000 flights, had similar figures.

EasyJet had more than 7,700 flights from Manchester, with an 'on-time' rate of 76.6 per cent. Ryanair had 65.5 per cent of its flights take off on time, from more than 10,000.

British Airlines surprisingly came in just below 61 per cent of punctual flights.

However, the worst performer was TUI with more flights being delayed than on time. Just 873 flight took off on time (34.8 per cent) with 1,631 being delayed (65.1 per cent). However, just two flights were cancelled.