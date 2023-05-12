In Lancashire 45 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 42 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during May as well as three motorways.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, and M55.

Lancashire mobile speed cameras locations in Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, and Lancaster have been revealed for May

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during May:

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A56 By Pass (50mph), HaslingdenA671 Westway (30mph), BurnleyA570 Southport Road (30mph), OrmskirkA585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph), CleveleysA59, Clitheroe By-Pass (60mpn), ChatburnA679 Accrington Road (30mph), HaptonA59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), RuffordA682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50mph), RawtenstallA570 Rainford Road (60mph), BickerstaffA678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), AlthamA680 Blackburn Road (30mph), Acre/HaslingdenA678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), RishtonA682 Manchester Road (30mph), BurnleyA682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), RawtenstallA49 Preston Road (30mph), CoppullA59 Sawley (60mph), SawleyA584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Lytham Rd Westbound (50mph) , FreckletonA59 Liverpool Rd Outside Howick C Of E Primary School (40mph) WestboundA584 Preston New Rd From Lytham Rd To Clifton Business Park Eastbound (50mph), FreckletonA59 Preston New Road (Eastbound) (50mph), SamlesburyA584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), FreckletonB6243 Lower Lane (30mph), LongridgeA5147 New Street (30mph), HalsallA584 Lytham Road, Nr Cardwell Close (30mph), WartonA682 Burnley Road (30mph), Reeds HolmeA59 Liverpool Rd Outside Howick C Of E Primary School (40mph) Eastbound

Speed Management:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Channel Way, Ashton On Ribble (30mph)A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), PrestonB5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), ChorleyA582 Golden Way (50mph), PenworthamBlackburn Rd (30mph), Higher WheeltonHolcombe Rd (30mph), HelmshoreA6119 Brownhill Drive (50mph), BlackburnSimonstone Lane (30mph), SimonstoneBirch Green Road (30mph), SkelmersdaleA586 The Avenue (30mph), ChurchtownB5261 Heyhouses Lane (30mph), St. AnnesB6251 Manchester Road, (30mph), BarnoldswickInglewhite Road (30 Mph), LongridgeB6236, Hud Hey Road, (30mph), HaslingdenA5105 Coastal Rd (30mph), Hest BankB5246 Holmeswood Road (30mph), Rufford

Motorways:

M6

M61

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad