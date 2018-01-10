That pre-flight pint at the airport might be a thing of the past

You know the feeling...

You've managed to get to the airport on time, and you've just watched your heavy luggage disappear up the chute.

You've spent ten minutes putting your belt and shoes back on in security, and after a quick glide through duty free you smell like Kate Moss.

It's only 7am but what the hell. The holiday starts here and it's time for a pint.

But not so fast. The only reason you can break your usual drinking habits with a pre-flight breakfast Guinness is because of a loophole in the Licensing Act, which might soon be closed.

Last year, Ryanair called for passengers' consumption to be restricted with a two-drink limit.

The Home Office may bring fresh measures in a bid to cut the number of incidents caused by excessive drinking.

This would hand back the decision making process to local councils and they could limit the hours alcohol is served

Alcohol-fuelled 'disruptive incidents' are on the rise, and although they are rare they can be potentially serious.

Introducing its own guidelines on handling disruptive passengers, the United Kingdom Flight Safety Committee wrote: ‘Aggressive and threatening behaviour has unfortunately become more common in our society.

'The problem of unruly passengers is constantly increasing within the airline industry.

'Although unruly passengers represent only a minute proportion of our passengers as a whole, we must never forget that one aggressive passenger can jeopardise safety on board.



