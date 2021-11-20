Some damage to the bridge which carries the A6 over the River Condor was discovered during a routine inspection last week.

The southbound lane across the bridge has been closed with temporary lights put in place to reduce loading on the structure until it can be repaired.

Repairs are needed to protect the bridge supports where masonry has been eroded by the flow of water, leaving it vulnerable to further damage. The county council’s bridge engineers are working towards scheduling work to begin around the end of this month.

Work is underway to schedule repairs to Galgate Bridge

Chris Wilding, bridges and structures design manager, said: “We’re grateful for people’s patience while the temporary lights are in place on Galgate Bridge, and sorry for any disruption to people’s journeys while the lights are needed.