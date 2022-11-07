Stagecoach should be 'ashamed' for increasing school bus fares in Lancaster and Morecambe

As of today, (Monday, November 7) bus fares are going up on some tickets according to the Stagecoach website.

Jaimie Heath said on Twitter: “@StagecoachCNL you should be ashamed of yourselves for the children’s price increase to travel to school.

"£15.50 x one child. £31 x two £46.50 x three a week. £1,209 per year for two children. In a time where people are already stretched to their limits!

Stagecoach have defended price increases for school bus fares, saying they are 'committed to continuing to keep fares as low as possible for our passengers.'

“Families are struggling to feed and keep their children warm, now you’re making it difficult for them to get to school.

"Especially when you compare the prices of the area. Kendal going to £2.30. Barrow, Carlisle and west Cumbria are going to £2.80 yet our area presuming because of the uni has increased for the 2nd time this year.”

Tanya Smith said on Facebook: “This is unreal my boys have had to start getting to actual school bus and that is costing me £38 a week for them to get to school and back I really can’t afford this at all.

“Everyday there is something else going up.”

Dianne Moody said on Facebook: “Disgrace school buses for children should be free in term time, the whole of the British Isles should be the same not rules for some and rules for others.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire said: "Stagecoach has consistently delivered some of the lowest ticket prices in the country. We are also committed to continuing to keep fares as low as possible for our passengers which means we are absorbing significant cost increases to help keep fares changes below the rate of inflation.

"The average increase in the cost of daily travel has been restricted to 34p, a real terms decrease. At the same time, we have reduced the cost of our group tickets and we have new flexible tickets available to help people with the hybrid working patterns we are increasingly seeing following the pandemic.

“Like many sectors of the economy, bus operators are seeing significant cost inflation, primarily driven by increased fuel and staffing costs. At the same time, the money bus operators receive in fares to keep services running remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

“As well as paying for the day to day running of the country’s vital bus networks, ticket costs help us to continue investing in improvements for our passengers, and pay for bus workers who work hard to keep our communities connected.”

Bay Group Dayriders will reduce in price, costing £10 (valid for five people)

The Bay Big 5 return and Out with your Mates tickets will no longer be sold, customers who bought these should now buy the Bay Group ticket (which is now a reduced price).

The Bay Plus ticket will no longer be sold, customers who bought this ticket should now buy the Lancashire Dayrider, and the weekly customers should now buy the Megarider Gold or the Lancashire Flexi 5 and Flexi 10 tickets.

Bay DayRider: Adult £5, under 19 £3.10, Group £10

Lancashire DayRider: Adult £8.50, under 19 £4.90, Group £18

Bay U19 return: Under 19 £3.10

Bay Mega Rider: Adult £18, Under 19 £16.

