Shopkeeper threatened with knife after refusing to open till during attempted robbery in Bacup

A shopkeeper was left shaken after they were threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery in Bacup.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 12:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 12:50 pm

The attempted robbery happened at a shop in Newchurch Road shortly before 6.45pm on Saturday (September 10).

It was reported a man had entered the store, picked up a number of items and then demanded the till was opened.

The suspect then produced a knife after the shopkeeper refused, but ultimately left empty-handed.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with an attempted robbery in Bacup (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A 16-year-old girl from Bacup was arrested on suspicion of robbery following a number of enquiries.

She was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

DC Carla Martin, of East CID, said: “This was a shocking crime committed against a man just trying to perform his role of serving the community.

“Although shaken, thankfully he was not seriously injured as a result of this incident.”

Detectives on Tuesday (September 13) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case who are carrying out a number of enquiries,” DC Carla Martin added.

“If you recognise him I would ask you to make contact with the police as soon as possible.

“If you are the man in the CCTV, I would urge you to make contact with us or attend your nearest police station straight away.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1240 of September 10, 2022.

For immediate sightings call 999.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

