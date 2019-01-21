Severe delays expected after M6 closed in both directions overnight due to damaged power cable

Delays and tailbacks are expected on the M6 this morning after the motorway was closed overnight due to a damaged power cable.



The southbound carriageway between junctions 17 (Sandbach) and 16 (Stoke-on-Trent) reopened at 6.15am after a three-hour closure.

The M6 has been closed in both directions between J16 near Stoke-on-Trent and J17 near Sandbach, due to a damaged overhead power cable.

The northbound carriageway reopened an hour later at 7.15am.

There is just over 6 miles of congestion on the southbound approach, and 5 miles northbound.

Highways crews are beginning the process of re-opening the northbound carriageway, where tailbacks are already building.

The road closures are expected to impact on traffic throughout the M6 motorway network.

It is understood that the overhead power cable had been damaged after a collision last night around 7.40pm.

The power supply company attended and traffic was diverted (Northbound) via the A500 westbound, A5020 north and A534 north to rejoin at junction 17.

Southbound diversions were also in place in reverse order.