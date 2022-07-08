A Land Rover collided with an Audi on the car park in Ashton Road before hitting a hospital building at around 11.30am on Friday (July 8 ).

The driver of the Land Rover – a man in his 70s – was treated for a head injury.

The driver and passenger of the Audi, as well as hospital staff and patients, were uninjured.

All services remained open as usual despite the crash damaging a building near the Intensive Therapy Unit and Ward 37.

Scott McLean, Chief Operating Officer at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), said: “No colleagues or patients were injured in the incident; and all services, including the Emergency Department, remain open as normal.

“I'd like to thank all colleagues and the emergency services for the swift and comprehensive response to this incident – your efforts are very much appreciated.

“We send our best to those involved in the crash.”

A structural engineer was called to assess the damage and subsequently confirmed the building was structurally safe, meaning no one had to be evacuated.

UHMBT added the cosmetic damage would be temporarily fixed while a permanent repair was arranged.

Access to the car park remained open, but those visiting the hospital were urged to either park somewhere else or delay their visits if possible.