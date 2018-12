A road has been closed due to damage to a bridge.

Snowhill Lane, a narrow single track road east of Scorton, was closed on Friday, December 14

Kennels Bridge, which carries Snowhill Lane over Tithebarn Brook, was damaged by a vehicle hitting the bridge parapet earlier this week.

The decision has been taken to close Snowhill Lane to ensure the overall stability of the bridge and avoid further possible damage taking place until it can be repaired