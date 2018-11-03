REMEMBRANCE DAY 2018: Road closures throughout Lancashire including Preston, Chorley, Lancaster, Clitheroe, and Longridge

Cities and towns around Lancashire are gearing up to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War with a number of parades and ceremonies planned for Armistice Day.
Here is a guide to official road closures on Sunday, November 11:
Preston
Birley Street, Earl Street, Fishergate, Church Street, Cheapside, Garstang Road, Jacson Street, Lancaster Road, Market Street, Woodplumpton Road
Chorley
Adlington - Granville Street, Highfield Road, Mayfield Avenue, Railway Road
Bretherton - Back Lane, Carr House Lane, Pompian Brow, South Road, Back Lane
Chorley Town Centre - Pall Mall,
Coppull - Darlington Street, Hewlett Street, Park Road, Spendmore Lane, Springfield Road
Croston - Caste Walks, Grape Lane, Highfield Road, Out Lane, Town Road
Eccleston - Doctors Lane, The Green, Towngate
Hoghton - Hoghton Lane
Mawdesley - Gorsey Lane, Hall Lane, High Street, New Street, Smithy Lane
Whittle-le-Woods - Cow Well Lane, Factory Lane, Preston Road
Wyre
Thornton-Cleveleys - Fleetwood Road North, Fleetwood Road South, Victoria Road East
Fleetwood - Lord Street, North Albert Street, Warrenhurst Road
Lancaster
Market Street
Ribble Valley
Clitheroe - Back Castle Gate, Castle Street, Church Street, King Lane, Lowergate, Market Place, Parson Lane, Wellgate
Longridge - Barclay Road, Berry Lane, Church Street, Derby Road
Rossendale
Rawtenstall - Bacup Road
West Lancashire
Appley Bridge - Appley Lane North
Burscough - Liverpool Road North
Ormskirk - Aughton Street, Church Street, Park Avenue, Park Road, Prescot Road
Rufford - Diamond Jubilee Road, Holmeswood Road, Liverpool Road, Thornton Close
Lathom - Hall Lane
Skelmersdale - Liverpool Road, Ormskirk Road, Railway Road, Sandy Lane
Halsall - Halsall Road