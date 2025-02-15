Rail strikes affecting Avanti West Coast services in Preston and Lancaster called off
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have already taken industrial action affecting London-to-Scotland services stopping at Preston and Lancaster - and were due to walk out again in the coming weeks.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This breakthrough has been achieved through the strength and determination of our members, whose industrial action has forced Avanti to engage seriously with this dispute.
"As a result, strike action has been suspended to allow space for constructive talks.
"We are fully committed to using the next three weeks productively to secure a negotiated settlement in good faith.
"However, Avanti must demonstrate a real willingness to compromise if it wants to avoid an escalation of this dispute in the coming weeks and months."
Responding to the union’s move, an Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: "We are pleased the RMT has suspended strike action for the next three weekends.
"We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve this dispute and will continue to work together to find a resolution.
"This means that tickets will be back on sale for the dates concerned and we will be able to operate our normal Sunday timetable."
