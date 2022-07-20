Rail services between Lancaster and Carnforth suspended

Disruption is expected until 12pm today, (July 20).Services from Manchester Airport to Barrow will terminate at Lancaster.Services from Barrow to Manchester Airport/Lancaster will terminate at Carnforth.Services from Lancaster to Morecambe are cancelled.Services from Oxenholme to Windermere may be disrupted due to trains not being able run south of Oxenholme.Services from Skipton to Lancaster will terminate at Carnforth.Network Rail are on site and are working to open the line as soon as possible.To assist customers to complete their journey, road transport has been provided between Lancaster and Carnforth and Lancaster and Morecambe in both directions as follows -10am 11am 12pm 1pm Lancaster to Carnforth10.30am 11.30am 12.30pm 1.30pm Carnforth to Lancaster10.16am 10.50am 11.36am 12.14pm Lancaster to Morecambe calling at Lancaster, Bare Lane and Morecambe10.31am 11.22am 12.32pm Morecambe to Lancaster calling at Morecambe, Bare Lane and Lancaster12.49pm Lancaster to Heysham Port calling at Lancaster, Bare Lane, Morecambe and Heysham Port1.39pm Heysham Port to Lancaster calling at Heysham Port, Morecambe, Bare Lane and LancasterRoad transport will be operated by Travellers Choice.Journey times will be extended by 15 minutes whilst travelling by Rail Replacement transport.Please see station information posters for the bus pick up points.Other places to get more information:For customers on station platforms, please listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for up-to-date train running information.For live real time journey updates on board your train please visit journeycheck.com/northern or tweet our team @northernassistTo re-plan your journey please visit nationalrail.co.ukIf you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting here