Rail passengers warned to check before they travel as Northern introduces new timetables across the region

As part of a national change, Northern is introducing new rail timetables from Sunday, December 12.

Travellers are being advised to check before they head out as there may be changes to their usual journeys and departure times.

Northern, along with the whole of the UK rail industry, has been planning the timetable change for several months and there will be amendments at stations across Cumbria, Derbyshire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Humberside, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Merseyside, the North East and North, South and West Yorkshire.

Northern is introducing new timetables as part of changes occurring across the country

It is always important to check journey details before travelling and even more so over the festive period as there are planned changes and amendments across the rail network.

Northern bosses say the timetable change will provide customers with more journey options and establish additional reliability in the train schedule.

Due to the ongoing impact of the Coronavirus, customers are also advised that there may be some staffing and resource issues and that some services may occasionally be subject to short term alterations and amendments.

Customers are also reminded that Government rules say that customers must wear a face covering while travelling on trains and at stations, unless exempt.

A Northern spokesperson said: “Our rail timetable changes on Sunday, December 12 and our message to customers is very clear, please check the details of your journey before you travel as there may be amendments and alterations.

“We have worked extremely hard to plan the timetable and where possible we will be providing more services across the network.