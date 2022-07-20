Rail lines between Lancaster and Carnforth have now reopened

The damage to the overhead electric wires at Lancaster has now been fixed and train services are able to run between Lancaster and Carnforth.However, services that run through the area, are subject to delays of up to 20 minutes and some services may be amended as a result of this earlier problem. This will help to return services to right time departures as soon as possible.To assist customers to complete their journey, road transport has been provided between Lancaster and Carnforth and Lancaster and Morecambe in both directions as follows -12pm 1pm Lancaster to Carnforth12.30pm 1.30pm Carnforth to Lancaster12.14pm Lancaster to Morecambe calling at Lancaster, Bare Lane and Morecambe12.32pm Morecambe to Lancaster calling at Morecambe, Bare Lane and Lancaster12.49pm Lancaster to Heysham Port calling at Lancaster, Bare Lane, Morecambe and Heysham Port1.39pm Heysham Port to Lancaster calling at Heysham Port, Morecambe, Bare Lane and LancasterRoad transport will be operated by Travellers Choice.Journey times will be extended by 15 minutes whilst travelling by Rail Replacement transport.Please see station information posters for the bus pick up points.For customers on station platforms, please listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for up-to-date train running information.For live real time journey updates on board your train please visit journeycheck.com/northern or tweet our team @northernassistTo re-plan your journey please visit nationalrail.co.ukIf you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting here