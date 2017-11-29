Public consultations over looming bridge closure

Lancashire County Council is holding a number of drop-in sessions next week for members of the public to ask questions about major repairs planned for Greyhound Bridge.
The bridge, which acts as a primary route northwards, is set to be closed for six months next year from January to June, while the county council carries out a £4m refurbishment.
The project hopes to ensure the bridge retains the strength to carry large HGVs.
The council is holding four drop-in sessions on:
• Monday December 4, 10am to 8pm, at Morecambe Town Hall;
• Tuesday December 5, 10am to 8pm, at Lancaster Town Hall;
• Wednesday December 6, 10am to 6pm, at The Arndale Shopping Centre, Morecambe;
• Thursday December 7, 10am to 4pm, at St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster.
