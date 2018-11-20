Preston drivers warned as M6 delays steadily increase after contractors fail to clear overnight roadworks on time

Drivers on the M6 around Preston are being warned of severe delays across the M6 network after roadworks in Stoke failed to reopen on time.

The southbound junctions in Stoke-on-Trent were closed overnight for planned roadworks and failed to reopen as scheduled this morning.

Traffic on the M6 between junctions 14 and 15 in Stoke-on-Trent

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The delays have been steadily increasing since the motorway re-opened, currently around 30 minutes on the M6 south between J17 - J16 in Cheshire."

He added: "If you're heading down south from Preston, please keep any eye on the signs."

Highways England apologised to motorists for the delay in reopening the 13-mile stretch of motorway in Staffordshire, and warned commuters to allow extra time for their journeys.

Contractors working on the M6, between junctions 14 and 15 near Stoke, failed to reopen the motorway on time ahead of rush hour this morning.

As concerns grew that the roadworks would not be cleared in time, drivers across the motorway network were being warned of 'severe delays' as a result of the overnight closures.

More to follow.