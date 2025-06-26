Police seize illegal e-scooters and e-bike on Lancaster to Morecambe cycle track

An e-bike and e-scooters seized by police on Wednesday. Photo: Lancashire Police

Police have seized an illegal e-bike and e-scooters on the Lancaster to Morecambe cycle track as part of a week of action.

Neighbourhood policing teams spent time on the cycle path on Wednesday looking for illegal e-bikes and e-scooters, and seized several as a result.

Officers have been taking part in a Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action across the district.

A police spokesman said: “We appreciate a mixed opinion on these bikes and their usage but they ARE illegal and we receive alot of reports of anti-social behaviour and concerns around the use of these bikes locally.

"We will continue with operations to seize these so please do your research as to the legalities of the use of them or you face losing them.”

Electric bikes can be ridden by those aged 14 and over if they are ‘electrically assisted pedal cycles’ (EAPC).

You do not need a licence to ride an EAPC and it does not need to be registered, taxed or insured.

An EAPC can be ridden on cycle paths (not pavements), but non-EAPC electric bikes can only be used on the road.

To make a report of an e-bike or e-scooter being ridden illegally, call police on 101 or the confidential free Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.