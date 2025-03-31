Police reopen M6 after rescuing dog on the loose - and now need to find its owners

Police rescued the dog from the M6.

Police have reopened the M6 after having to close it this morning due to a dog running onto the carriageway.

The road was shut between junctions 29 and 31 while the dog was safely captured.

A police spokesman said: “The pup causing the tailbacks is safe and well, having enjoyed a Monday morning leg stretch!

"We’re willing to overlook offences for failing to stop on this one occasion.

"We stop traffic in situations like this to avoid a road traffic accident and we thank the public for their patience whilst we ensured this was a happy outcome for all involved.

“Safe onward journey from us and Houdini the dog!”

Officers later added that the dog had been scanned but its details are out of date, and it also wasn’t listed on Doglost.

"Please let us know if you know who this little pooch belongs to so we can get him home!” they said.