Police investigate death of cyclist found fatally injured in Lancashire countryside

Police and ambulance crews were called to Balshaw Road in rural Lowgill after a passing motorist found the man seriously injured in the middle of the road at 9.45am.

Paramedics tried to save the man - aged in his 70s and from Caton near Lancaster - but despite their best efforts, he was sadly declared deceased at the roadside.

Crash investigation officers believe the man came off his Cube E-Bike after somehow losing control, but the chain of events is still not clear at this stage.

Pic: Google

Police are seeking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage that might help them piece establish the full circumstances.

PS Craig Booth, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are first and foremost with his family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam footage which would assist our enquires to contact the police."

Anybody with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0368 of August 10, 2021.

Yesterday (Tuesday, August 10), the heartbroken families of a Morecambe man, 81, and a Heysham woman, 74, paid tribute to the pair who died in separate accidents last week.

Brian Jensen, from Morecambe, died after he was struck by a van whilst cycling on the A590 in the Lake District on Tuesday, August 3. You can read his family's tribute here.