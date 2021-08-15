Police 'incident' closes Westgate in Morecambe

Westgate in Morecambe has been closed from Westcliffe Drive to Crewgarth Road since the early hours of the morning whilst police deal with the incident. Pic Google

Lancashire Police have not released any details on what has happened at this stage, but the force is urging people to avoid the area.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said its crews have not been deployed, which rules out a fire in the area.

A police spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a police incident. Due to this Westgate, Morecambe is closed from Westcliffe Drive to Crewgarth Road.

"Please avoid the area and arrange alternative routes if possible. Thank you in advance for your patience."

Earlier this morning, Stagecoach diverted its 6A service due to the road closure, but its buses have now resumed their usual route.

Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire tweeted: "Due to earlier accident on Westgate Morecambe we are pleased to announce our 6A service will now be running back to normal route."