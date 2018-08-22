Police appeal to find dog walker after woman seriously injured in hit and run

Police are trying to trace a dog walker who may have seen two men running from a van, moments after it collided with a young woman in Lancaster.

Police were called shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 to reports of a serious collision on Morecambe Road where a woman walking across a pedestrian crossing close to Ryelands Park was struck by a van.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

A blue Transit Van was abandoned in Fairhope Avenue, and two men, wearing light coloured tops, were seen to run down the alley towards Richmond Avenue, where it is believed they passed a woman walking a small dog.

Det Insp Andy Ellis, of Lancaster Police, said: “We would like to speak to the woman dog walker as she may hold vital clues to help us identify the men who ran away.

“We would also urge the driver and passenger to hand themselves in.

“A young woman should be celebrating her 21st birthday tomorrow (Weds) but is in hospital with serious injuries.

“If anyone has any information which could help us identify these men, or the woman dog walker, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 0873