Person dies after being hit by train between Lancaster and Carlisle as services cancelled

Emergency services were called to the line in Hest Bank following reports of a casualty on the tracks at around 1.40pm on Tuesday (October 4).

Paramedics attended but the person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers are working to identify the person and inform their family,” a spokesman for British Transport Police said.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Passengers were asked to find alternative routes following the incident, with services running through Lancaster and Oxenholme Lake District cancelled or delayed by up to two hours.

Avanti later confirmed all lines had reopened but services running through these stations could still be delayed or cancelled.

Disruption was expected until around 4.45pm.

“CrossCountry are conveying passengers between Birmingham New Street and Edinburgh in both directions until further notice,” a spokesman for Avanti West Coast said.

“Arrangements have been made for Avanti West Coast rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.

“London North Eastern Railway are conveying passengers between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh via York in both directions until further notice.

“Arrangements have been made for Avanti West Coast rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.”

Northern also provided rail replacement buses to help customers complete their journeys.

They included:

- 4pm: Lancaster calling at Barrow Lane and Morecambe provided by S Line- 4.30pm: Morecambe calling at Bare Lane and Lancaster provided by S Line