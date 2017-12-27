One injured after serious crash on Caton Road in Lancaster

Police are currently dealing with a serious crash on Caton Road in Lancaster.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said a car and a coach carrying 30 passengers has collided.

The driver of the car was trapped in his vehicle but the occupants of the coach were escorted away from the scene.

Firefighters freed the occupant from the BMW car and they were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The accident happened at 10.30am today, Wednesday near Diamond Resorts on Caton Road, police said.

The road is closed in both directions until further notice whilst investigations take place.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.