Northern Trains issues a warning to hen, stag and sten parties as sale starts

What is the group sale?

Groups of ten people or more are eligible for 75%-off the cost of their travel for bookings made before Monday November 6 and for travel between then and Thursday February 29 (2024).

Northern has 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England, and all journeys are eligible for the sale.

Northern has issued a warning to hen, stag and sten parties as it launches 75%-off in the 'groups winter sale'.

What warning has Northern issued?

The train operator, whose network covers towns, cities, seaside resorts and rural locations popular for pre-wedding and civil ceremony celebrations, has asked these groups to be mindful of other customers, moderate their alcohol in-take on-board and show respect to train crew and station staff.

How can you get the discount?

Tickets must be bought in advance of travel online.

Is the sale just for stag/hen/sten parties?

Sports teams, walking parties and other social groups are also eligible for the discount, with Northern encouraging anyone travelling with friends, family or colleagues in large groups to plan ahead and make use of the discount.

What else has Northern said?

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Our network connects people to the best nightlife, attractions, activities and landscapes the North of England has to offer - and with our ‘groups winter sale’ there’s never been a better time to book.

“We do, however, have a responsibility to all our customers to ensure large groups show respect to other passengers, our trains and colleagues.”

Youth groups, who already benefit from reduced-price child fares, are also being offered an additional 50%-off for groups of ten or more as part of the ‘group travel sale’.