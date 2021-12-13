Northern train times in Lancashire have changed during the festive period

Northern train at Preston Railway Station.

Rail passengers are being advised to check before they travel as there may be changes to their usual journeys and departure times.

Northern, along with the whole of the UK rail industry, has been planning the timetable change for several months and there will be amendments at stations across Lancashire, Cumbria, Derbyshire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Humberside, Lincolnshire, Merseyside, the North East and North, South and West Yorkshire.

It is always important to check journey details before travelling and even more so over the festive period as there are planned changes and amendments across the rail network.

The timetable change will provide customers with more journey options and establish additional reliability in the train schedule.

Northern have been advertising the timetable changes via social media and web channels, as well as posters and announcements at stations and on-board services.

Due to the ongoing impact of the Coronavirus, customers are also advised that there may be some staffing and resource issues and that some services may occasionally be subject to short term alterations and amendments.

Customers are also reminded that Government rules say that customers must wear a face covering while travelling on trains and at stations, unless exempt.

A Northern spokesperson said: “Our rail timetable changes and our message to customers is very clear, please check the details of your journey before you travel as there may be amendments and alterations.

“We have worked extremely hard to plan the timetable and where possible we will be providing more services across the network.