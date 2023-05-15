Whilst the majority of services remain ‘as is’, the train operator is urging people that make regular trips on the same trains to use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on their website to see whether their journeys are affected.

Just one Lancashire service has been axed – the ‘Dales Rail’ Sunday service between Blackpool North and Carlisle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service will not operate this summer, but Northern said it is already working on proposals to reintroduce the service in 2024.

Northern will begin rolling out its new timetable across Lancashire from Sunday (May 21)

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “The new timetable coming into effect on Sunday is part of a national timetable change process that takes place twice a year for all train operators in England.

“The train network is a complex system of inter-dependent parts and it is vital that changes are co-ordinated in this way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the vast majority of our customers there is no change, but some will notice a slight re-timing of service – as such, I would advise all customers to use the Check My Timetable feature on our website for any travel plans after May 21.

“There are a very small number of services that have been removed from the timetable which reflects customer demand and we have already communicated that information to those communities.”