The fatal collision happened shortly after 1pm on the line in Garstang where the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

She has since been named as Kiena Dawes, a 23-year-old mum-of-one. You can read our tribute to Kiena here.

Rail services between Preston and Lancaster were halted whilst police and paramedics responded.

Tragic mum Kierna, 23, with daughter Marnie Blu

Police said her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “British Transport Police were called to the line in Preston at 1.05pm on Friday, July 22 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

It was the second fatality on the railway network in 24 hours, following a death on the tracks between Preston and Wigan on Thursday (July 21).

Need someone to talk to?