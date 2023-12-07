Motorways Lancashire: Lane closures at the M61 Clayton Brook Interchange and Junction 34 (Lancaster) of M6 causing delays
At 9:05pm last night (Wednesday, December 6), National Highways warned of delays on the M61 due to a lane closure at the Clayton Brook Interchange which is due to last more than 24 hours.
In their tweet, National Highways wrote: “Lane 2 (of 2) leading into a Lane 3 (of 3) is closed on the #M61 in #Lancashire southbound between the #M6 & the M61 J9 for emergency repairs.
"The closure is expected to remain on until 23:00 on 07/12 to allow the concrete to cure due to low temperature & wet weather conditions.”
Reporting on a seperate incident on the M6 northbound in Lancaster, Lancashire Police tweeted at 3:41am: “There is currently a closure Lane 1 of the exit slip road at Junction 34. Our colleagues at National Highways are currently managing this closure they will provide further updates when they can.”
At 7:00am, a police spokesperson confirmed the closure was due to an overturned vehicle which was still awaiting recovery and so the lane was still closed.
As of 7:20am, AA traffic monitor shows traffic is extremely slow in the Lancaster area of the M6 as well as around junction 31 southbound of the M6, whilst the lane closure at Junction 9 is causing some delays.
