Main Road was closed in both directions following a collision involving a motorbike and a car at approximately 2pm on Friday (June 2).

The biker was seriously injured in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers taped off the road from junction 33 (Hampson Green) of the M6 heading onto the A6 towards Lancaster.

A crash closed Main Road in Galgate

Motorists for Lancaster were advised to utilise junction 34 (Halton).

The A6 was also closed southbound at Lancaster University towards junction 33.

Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closure, with drivers advised to use alternative routes.

Bus services were also diverted as the scene was cleared.

