In Lancashire 36 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 33 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during May, as well as three motorways.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M55, and M65.

Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed for May

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during May:

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A671 Westway, Burnley (30mph)

A679 Accrington Road, Hapton (30mph)

A682 Rawtenstall Bypass, Rawtenstall (40mph)

A59 Longton Bypass, Hutton (50mph)

A682 Rawtenstall Bypass, Rawtenstall (50mph)

A59 Main Street, Gisburn (30mph)

A59 Preston New Road, Samlesbury Eastbound (50mph)

B6241 Tom Benson Way, Preston (40mph)

A678 Blackburn Road, nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel, Rishton (30mph)

B6243 Edisford Road, Clitheroe (30mph)

A671 Padiham Road, Burnley (30mph)

A680 Blackburn Rad, Acre / Haslingden (30mph)

A570 Southport Road, Ormskirk (30mph)

B6243 Lower Lane, Longridge (30mph)

A6 from Tewitfield Roundabout to Carnforth North, Carnforth (50mph)

A570 Rainford Road, Bickerstaffe (60mph)

A584 Preston New Road from Lytham Road to Clifton Business Park Eastbound, Freckleton (50mph)

A584 Preston New Road from Clifton Business Park to Blackpool Road Eastbound, Freckleton (50mph)

B6254 Arkholme, nr Arkholme Primary School (30mph)

A577 Ormskirk Road / Blaguegate Lane, Lathom (30mph)

Speed Management:

Channel Way, Ashton on Ribble (30mph)

A59 Guildway / Golden Way, Preston (40mph)

B5252 Euxton Lane, Chorley (30mph)

Birch Green Road, Skelmersdale (30mph)

Simonstone Lane, Simonstone (30mph)

Halton Road, Halton, Lancaster (30mph)

Blacksnape Road, nr playing fields, Blacksnape (30mph)

A583 Blackpool Road, Lea Gate, Preston (Temporary 30mph)

West / Central Beach nr Lowther, Lytham (30mph)

A666 Whalley Road, nr Whinney Lane, Langho (30mph)

Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh (30mph)

North Park Drive, Blackpool (30mph)

Bolton Road, Anderton (30mph)

Motorways: