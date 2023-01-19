Manchester Airport temporarily closes both runways due to heavy snowfall
Manchester Airport has temporarily closed both its runways due to heavy snowfall.
By Matthew Calderbank
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 7:35am
A statement on Twitter said: “Following a period of heavy snowfall, we have temporarily closed both runways.
“Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity.
“Passengers are advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.”
Passengers have reportedly been told that flights are expected to remain grounded until at least 9am.