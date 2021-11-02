Man rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries' after single-vehicle crash near Lancaster
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital after being rescued by firefighters following a crash near Lancaster.
Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision in Kellet Lane, Slyne shortly after 1.20am today (November 2).
One person was rescued from the vehicle by fire crews from Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands before being handed into the care of paramedics.
"A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries," a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.
Firefighters were at the scene for around one hour.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.