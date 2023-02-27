Man dies following collision between motorcycle and tractor near Lancaster
A man in his 70s has died following a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a tractor near Lancaster.
A motorbike and a tractor were involved in a collision on Quernmore Road, near the junction with Postern Gate Road, at around 10.20am on Monday (February 27)
The motorcyclist – a man in his 70s – suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very sad time.
“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area as we continue our investigation.”
The road was closed for a number of hours following the collision while an investigation took place.
Anyone with information or footage can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0417 of February 27, 2023.