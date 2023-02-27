A motorbike and a tractor were involved in a collision on Quernmore Road, near the junction with Postern Gate Road, at around 10.20am on Monday (February 27)

The motorcyclist – a man in his 70s – suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 70s died after a motorbike and a tractor were involved in a collision on Quernmore Road (Credit: Google)

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very sad time.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area as we continue our investigation.”

The road was closed for a number of hours following the collision while an investigation took place.