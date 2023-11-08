News you can trust since 1837
Man dies after falling from M6 bridge between Leyland and Standish

A man has died in hospital after falling from a motorway bridge in Lancashire.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 8th Nov 2023, 07:56 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 08:58 GMT
The incident happened shortly before 11am on Tuesday (November 7) when the man fell from a bridge over the M6 near Wrightington and was struck by a Scania lorry.

Police closed the motorway for around three hours in both directions between junctions 28 (Leyland) and J27 (Standish) while emergency services worked at the scene.

An air ambulance attended and the man was taken to hospital in a serious condition. He sadly died shortly after arriving at hospital.

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

You can our full report on the M6 closure here.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “You may be aware that the M6 was closed for a significant period of time yesterday and we just wanted to explain why.

“Our officers were called to the northbound carriageway just after Junction 27, close to Wrightington, at 10.55am on Tuesday following reports a man had fallen from a motorway bridge and been struck by a Scania HGV.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services the man was sadly pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

“His family are aware of the tragic news.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner in due course.”

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 386 of November 7, 2023.

